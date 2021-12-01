NDTV Convergence's Exclusive 10-Year, 750-Crore Deal With Taboola

NDTV Convergence's position as India's leading platform for online news stands reaffirmed with a very substantial 10-year deal with Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover content they may like.

The decade-long deal is based on mutually-determined projections, including growth in traffic, and cumulatively can enable revenue of Rs 750 crore or 100 million dollars for NDTV Convergence contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period.

Ndtv.com has nearly 200 million uniques and is known for the fastest online news and best user experience in India. It is also one of the country's only profitable online content companies in India.

This deal also gives NDTV Convergence immediate access to Taboola's full portfolio of offerings for personalized content recommendations, editorial planning, monetization and growth strategies. For users of NDTV Convergence's digital offerings, this means accessing better, customized content through recommendations for what to read, watch and explore. This includes leveraging the Taboola Feed, which points users to content especially relevant to their choices and allows for meaningful revenue and increased audience engagement.

NDTV Convergence will therefore enhance considerably the insights it currently uses for various editorial processes.

In addition, NDTV Convergence will test the integration of ecommerce via Skimlinks, a Taboola company, to complement its premier content with e-commerce.

"Taboola has been a significant cornerstone of our business. We prize our 7-year-long association with them because they consistently demonstrate their support for independent journalism. Taboola's tools including those that we use in our newsroom make the best use of AI and new technology to ensure our content is flanked by terrific options for our readers to discover and learn more," said Suparna Singh, President, NDTV Group.

"We're seeing NDTV truly innovate by using recommendations, A.I. and data for growth," said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. "They have been a true partner since 2014 and have shown they are very leaned in to continue to make NDTV a top news destination. What sets NDTV apart is a truly holistic approach to growth, which uses nearly every one of our publisher offerings to keep readers engaged and spending more time with them. We look forward to helping them grow over the next 10 years."

In 2018, NDTV Convergence signed a 5-year deal with Taboola for over 300 crores, which was at the time among the biggest-ever advertising deals for the Asia-Pacific region. Both companies have accrued big benefits from that partnership; they synergized their respective strengths for sustainable growth and have therefore decided on a larger, 10-year arrangement.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company's platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy's, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

