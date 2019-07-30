NDTV Broadcast's Record Result, Group Turnaround Of Rs 25 Crore

For the first time in its history, NDTV's television business (NDTV Limited) is recording five consecutive profitable quarters.

The NDTV Group has declared its best quarter in six years, recording a profit of Rs 15.2 crore; the company's television business has earned a profit of Rs 9 crore.

At the Group or consolidated level, this is a turnaround of Rs 25.3 crore; for the television business, the improvement is of Rs 8.4 crore over the same time last year.

At the Group level, NDTV is profitable by Rs 19.91 crore before tax and exceptional items, and its share of losses in associate or joint ventures as against a loss of Rs 0.92 crore for the same period last year.

The company continues to maximize resource efficiency with operating costs reduced by 9 percent over the first quarter of last year.

NDTV Convergence, the digital branch of the company, has recorded its highest-ever revenue in this quarter; its EBITDA of 30 percent is an improvement over the last years.

On the day that the results of the general election were announced, NDTV Convergence had 16.5 billion hits, unprecedented for any Indian news site*.

* excluding news aggregators

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.