NDTV Announces Raises For All Verticals, Above Industry Average

Just six months after becoming part of the Adani group, New Delhi Television Limited, announced raises across all network verticals after a rigorous and transparent appraisal process. The overall salary increase at 11.50 per cent is significantly higher than the industry average.

The NDTV Group recognises its exceptional talent pool, its continued commitment to organisational growth and its focus on excellence. The attention was on performance-linked merit appraisals, consistent with industry best practices designed to ensure that our employees are recognised and compensated based on their performance, promoting an organisation-wide culture of fairness. A special focus was on younger colleagues, their compensation growth and charting a career path.

As the media industry undergoes a significant transformation with technological advancements, changing consumer preferences and viewership diversification - NDTV reiterates its commitment to remain at the cutting edge of these transformational changes, innovation and leveraging our expertise to provide our viewers with world-class programming.

Senthil Chengalvarayan, Executive Director, NDTV said, "As the NDTV Group embarks on the next phase of growth, it is our talented team that will be leading the way. They are the primary force behind the success of NDTV, and we are happy to recognise their hard work and commitment with this year's raises. Our aggressive expansion plan, which includes the introduction of regional language platforms and further inroads in digital, will present new opportunities for growth as well as new responsibilities."