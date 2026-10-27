India's Market Leaders To Decode The New Samvat At NDTV Profit Ignite In Mumbai On 28 October

Diwali holds a special significance for India's investing community. The beginning of a new Samvat brings fresh aspirations and renewed interest in the opportunities ahead. It also raises important questions about how risks are evolving, where growth will emerge and what will drive long-term wealth creation.

NDTV Profit will host NDTV Profit Ignite: Diwali Edition on 28 October 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together leading voices from finance, capital markets, investing and asset management to examine the forces shaping India's investment landscape.

As investors weigh their expectations for the year ahead, understanding the relationship between economic growth, business performance and market valuations becomes essential.

The event will provide a platform to explore these connections, bringing the broader economic picture into focus alongside the practical decisions facing investors.

Some of the biggest names from India's markets and financial sector will join the event, including Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI); Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

They will be joined by Ramesh Damani, Member, BSE; S. Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd; and Sandeep Tandon, Founder & CIO, quant Mutual Fund.

The event will also feature Prof. Ranjay Gulati, Paul R. Lawrence Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School; Vijay Kedia, Individual Investor; Vikas Khemani, Founder & CIO, Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors; and Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Indian music composer and producer Sulaiman Merchant will also join the event.

Together, these voices will bring perspectives spanning the institutions that underpin India's markets, the businesses that participate in them and the investment approaches that help build wealth over time.

This breadth of experience will give audiences an opportunity to understand how different market participants assess opportunity, respond to uncertainty and think about the future.

"India's investment story is drawing great interest and participation. That makes the quality of the conversation around it even more important. Audiences deserve access to people who can explain the forces shaping markets, challenge prevailing assumptions and bring depth to investment discussions. NDTV Profit Ignite brings these perspectives together at a time when investors are setting fresh expectations for the year ahead," said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

The Diwali Edition will place particular emphasis on the thinking behind investment decisions. From recognising the potential of a business to understanding the price paid for that potential, successful investing demands judgement, patience and a willingness to question expectations.

By connecting these principles with the outlook for the new Samvat, the event will explore how investors can evaluate opportunities with greater discipline and approach market uncertainty with a clearer sense of their own goals.

Tamanna Inamdar, Managing Editor, NDTV Profit, said, "As Indian markets navigate multiple challenges and face headwinds not seen since the Covid period, a new Samvat comes with familiar questions for investors: where should I invest, what should I watch out for and what should I do differently? The most useful answers come when we examine the reasoning behind an investment view, the assumptions supporting it and the risks that could change it. At NDTV Profit Ignite, we want to bring that depth to the conversation and give our viewers perspectives they can apply to their own financial decisions."

Combining the optimism of Diwali with a considered examination of the year ahead, NDTV Profit Ignite: Diwali Edition will create a forum for ideas, informed debate and investment insight.

The event's objective is to help audiences enter the new Samvat with a broader perspective on the markets and greater clarity about the choices before them.