Airtel Thanks App Partners With NDTV To Launch Airtel Cricket Bonanza

Bharti Airtel ("Airtel") has added to the thrill of the ongoing cricket season with the launch of Airtel Cricket Bonanza in partnership with NDTV.

Available to all Airtel customers on the Airtel Thanks app, Cricket Bonanza is a collection of highly interactive and engaging cricket games and quiz contests.

In addition to a super gaming experience, participants get a chance to win exciting prizes - daily and weekly - such as Samsung smartphones, Sony Bluetooth speakers and Amazon shopping vouchers. Users will also get to accumulate points based on their participation and one lucky winner gets the opportunity to take home a Royal Enfield 350 motorbike at the end of the contest.

Predict to Win: Participants need to predict match scores in three simple questions.

Quizmania: Users can invite and compete with their friends and family by answering questions about their favourite cricket teams

Spin the Wheel: Users can spin a digital wheel to take home daily and weekly prizes.

Game Play: Interesting cricket games such as Fielder challenge and Super Cricket to win prizes and accumulate points.

Airtel Thanks app users will also get cricket news, match schedule notifications and score alerts via NDTV to stay up-to-date on all the cricketing action.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product and Experience Officer, Bharti Airtel said: "Our endeavour is to make Airtel Thanks app a one-stop destination for all the needs to our customers, from services to best-in-class entertainment. We are thrilled to bring a gamified cricket experience to our users through NDTV and add to the thrill of the ongoing sports season."

Suparna Singh, Head - NDTV Convergence, said: "We are very excited to be a part of this initiative with Airtel, as we strive to bring a one-stop gaming destination to the Airtel users along with great content. As always, building a superlative user experience which marries content, commerce and communities is part of the NDTV DNA and we are happy to bring this to the Airtel users during this cricket season"

Airtel Cricket Bonanza will be available on Airtel Thanks app till November 10, 2020.