Man Shot Dead In Clash Between Groups Over Playing Of Song In UP

One person was injured in the incident, officials said. (Representational)

A youth was shot dead in Pakdi village when he entered into an altercation with a rival group over playing of a song during a programme in Ballia, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when some persons opened fire at Dinesh Prajapati, 24, during a marriage function, they said.

Prajapati was rushed to a hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'.

One person was injured in the incident, officials said.

On a complaint by the victim's brother an FIR was registered against four persons and two of them were arrested, Superintendent of Police S P Ganguly said.