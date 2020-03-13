Haryana Student Gets Life Imprisonment For Killing Principal After Being Scolded

The student was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his school principal. (Representational)

A 20-year-old youth was on Thursday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Haryana's Yamunanagar for shooting dead his school principal two years ago after being rebuked by her.

Shivansh, the student, was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his school principal Ritu Chhabra in January 2018.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, who was held guilty in the case a few days ago.

Shivansh was a class 12 student and over 18-years-old at the time of committing the murder, the prosecution said.

Angry at being reprimanded by the principal on several occasions, Shivansh had shot his school principal four times with his father's licensed .32 bore revolver, police had said earlier.

Critically injured, 47-year-old Chhabra was rushed to a hospital where she had died to her injuries.

After shooting the school principal, the commerce student tried to flee. However, a couple of parents, who were present for the parents-teachers meet in the school premises, caught hold of him with the help of locals, the police had then said.

The student was booked for murder under section 302 of the IPC.