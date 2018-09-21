Woman Security Guard On Goods Train Molested At Kalyan Station In Thane

The incident happened when the train was at the yard, says police. (Representational)

Two unidentified men allegedly molested a woman security guard of the Central Railway on a goods train at Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said today.

A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) has been registered and police were searching for the culprits, an official said.

The complainant was posted as a security guard on a goods train. When the train was in the railway yard at Kalyan late Thursday evening, two men entered its brake-van and molested her, the official said.

Kalyan Railway Police are conducting further probe.