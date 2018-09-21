Woman Security Guard On Goods Train Molested At Kalyan Station In Thane

The complainant was posted as a security guard on a goods train. Kalyan Railway Police are conducting further probe.

Cities | | Updated: September 21, 2018 22:14 IST
The incident happened when the train was at the yard, says police. (Representational)

Thane: 

Two unidentified men allegedly molested a woman security guard of the Central Railway on a goods train at Kalyan station in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said today. 

A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) has been registered and police were searching for the culprits, an official said.

The complainant was posted as a security guard on a goods train. When the train was in the railway yard at Kalyan late Thursday evening, two men entered its brake-van and molested her, the official said. 

Kalyan Railway Police are conducting further probe.

