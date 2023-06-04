Rajasthan Woman Kills Children, Dies By Suicide After Fight With Husband: Police

The incident took place in the Mandali area of Rajasthan's Barmer district. (Representational image)

A woman hanged herself to death after allegedly killing her four children in the Mandali area of Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman first put her four children in a grain drum and closed its lid before ending her life on Saturday evening.

DSP Kamlesh Kumar said the dead have been identified as Urmila (27), of Baniyawas village, and four children Bhavna (8), Vikram (5), Vimla (3) and Manisha (2).

Her husband Jetharam had gone to Jodhpur for work when the incident occurred. Police said all five bodies have been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem.

The police officer said a preliminary investigation indicated that the woman committed suicide after killing her children due to a fallout with her husband.

Family members of the woman have been informed about the incident. Further action will be taken after family members arrive, police said.