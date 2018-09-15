Woman Hacked 40 Times With Sickle By Man She Rejected, Dies: Police

The woman was attacked while returning home from work by her former classmate. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was killed in Indore after she was allegedly attacked with a sickle about 40 times by a former classmate, who was in love with her and had asked her to marry him.

Supriya Jain, an accountant in a private organisation, died Friday night in a hospital, said MIG police station in charge Tahzeeb Qazi. He identified the attacker as Kamlesh Sahu (24) who works as a waiter at a hotel, adding that the accused and victim studied together at Navodaya School in the Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

The woman was attacked while returning home from work, the official said. He had earlier asked the woman to marry him and she had refused. The mobile phone from which Sahu sent these messages has been recovered, the official added.

Sahu had been stalking Ms Jain for the past several days and allegedly decided to kill her after seeing her talk to other men, Mr Qazi said. When they were in school, he had professed his love for her, only to be turned down. He has been arrested.

For more cities news, click here.



