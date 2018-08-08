Woman Allegedly Molested By Co-Passenger While Travelling In Rickshaw

The 19-year-old woman had boarded a rickshaw at 9.30 pm

Cities | | Updated: August 08, 2018 16:39 IST
Woman Allegedly Molested By Co-Passenger While Travelling In Rickshaw

The 29-year-old accused was arrested after the woman filed a complaint. (Representational)

Thane: 

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a male co-passenger while travelling in a shared rickshaw in the Thane, police said today.

The woman said that she had boarded the shared rickshaw at Gamdevi Maidan around 9.30 pm and was on her way to Chirag Nagar when the accused allegedly molested her, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

The woman filed a complaint with Naupada police station, following which the accused was arrested from his house in Laxmi Nagar, she added.

A complaint was registered under sections 354 (assault orcriminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) by Naupada police.

