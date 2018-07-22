With Foetus In Bag, Woman Goes To Cops To File Rape Complaint In UP

The woman alleged she was raped six months ago and was forcefully given contraception pills

A woman walked into a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha with a five-month-old foetus in a bag to file a rape complaint, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The woman alleged that she had been raped six months ago and forcefully given contraception pills after she got pregnant.

"They (the woman and the accused) were in a relationship and to avoid marriage, the boy made her abort the pregnancy," a police officer said.

More than 40,000 rapes are reported in India every year even as violence against women boils up to a key election issue ahead of national polls next year.