Will Supply Adequate Water To Shimla This Tourist Season, Says Official

Shimla and the hills around it faced severe water crisis last year

Adequate water will be supplied during the tourist season in Shimla this year, an official said on Tuesday, a year after the Himachal Pradesh capital faced its worst-ever water crisis history.

Apart from the regular supply, as much as 10 million litres per day (MLD) of additional water will also be made available for Shimla from the Chaba reservoir during the tourist season, said Ram Subhag Singh, additional chief secretary, tourism and civil aviation.

Mr Singh held a meeting with senior officers of various departments to review the arrangements for the tourist season. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper and regular water supply during summer.

There is no shortage of water now and therefore there is no possibility of water problem like previous year, Mr Singh added.

The official also asked the police department and the district administration for proper regulation of traffic in the town and other tourist places in the periphery so that any inconvenience to the tourists and the local residents could be avoided.

The Hotel Association of Shimla also participated in the meeting and gave suggestions for taking necessary steps. Tourism director Amit Kashyap, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel and Municipal Commissioner Pankaj Roy attended the meeting.

