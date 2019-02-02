Wild Boar Chews Off 1-Year-Old Baby's Hand In Odisha

Cities | | Updated: February 02, 2019 23:37 IST
Wild Boar Chews Off 1-Year-Old Baby's Hand In Odisha

The wild boar attacked the baby when she was left alone in Odisha: Police (Representational)


Bhubaneswar: 

A wild boar chewed off the palm of a child who was left alone as her parents worked at a nearby stone crusher in Odisha's Khurda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at a small village, the police said adding the child's parents are labourers from Ganjam district.

The one and half year-old baby girl was admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, the police said.

Doctors attending to her have suggested to her parents that she be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the police added.

