Wild Boar Chews Off 1-Year-Old Baby's Hand In Odisha

The wild boar attacked the baby when she was left alone in Odisha: Police (Representational)

A wild boar chewed off the palm of a child who was left alone as her parents worked at a nearby stone crusher in Odisha's Khurda district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at a small village, the police said adding the child's parents are labourers from Ganjam district.

The one and half year-old baby girl was admitted to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, the police said.

Doctors attending to her have suggested to her parents that she be taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, the police added.