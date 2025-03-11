Video Shows Bomb Attack Outside Bihar School, Cops Probe Revenge Angle

An attack on a private school in Bihar has been caught on camera with a group of people seen throwing stones and bombs at its main gate. The incident occurred at Delhi Public School in Hajipur, Vaishali, after which the school authorities filed a police complaint.

CCTV footage showed explosions followed by smoke outside the school's gate as a bomb bounced off the gate.

"The incident occurred around 3-4 pm. The anti-social elements seen on camera are being identified. They threw stones and bombs at the DPS school gate. No damage has been reported. We have filed a case and further probe is on," said Abu Zafar Imam, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Hajipur.

He said the culprits are being identified with the help of CCTV footage and local support. The police are probing all angles, including if it was a revenge attack after the recent firing of a driver at the school, he said.

"The school had recently sacked a driver, and it could be a revenge attack. Every angle is being probed," added Mr Imam.