Video: National Highway Washed Away In Himachal's Monsoon Mayhem

A "red" alert has been issued for about seven districts of Himachal Pradesh

A portion of the national highway, along the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, was washed away following massive landslides - triggered by heavy rain.

Traffic has been disrupted between Mandi and Kullu as several vehicles remain stranded along the highway, officials said, adding that work is on to clear the stretch.

The weather office has issued a "red" alert for about seven districts in the state after landslides and flash floods were reported in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Sol.

Several rivers, including the Beas, were reported to be flowing above the danger mark.

A total of 133 roads in the hill state are closed for vehicular traffic. The Kullu district administration has postponed the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra till July 11.

The trek to Shrikhand Mahadev is considered to be among the toughest pilgrimages in India.

So far, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 362 crore during this monsoon season, according to the state emergency operation centre.