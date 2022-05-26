Video: A Funeral For Monkey In Madhya Pradesh Town

The monkey was found dead near an electric pole on Monday.

Residents of a town in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district held a traditional funeral of a monkey that died due to electrocution.

A video of the funeral procession held in Teother town shows a group of people taking out the procession along with a music band. A man was seen holding the carcass wrapped in a cloth with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it.

"When contacted, local civic officials said it is the work of the forest department to cremate the animals. On the other hand, the forest department said it is the civic body's responsibility," Mahendra Kesharwani, a local trader, said.

The forest officials later suggested that the citizens could perform the last rites of the ape, he said.

In Teother locals held a traditional funeral of a monkey with a band that died due to electrocution, holding the carcass with garlands and wrapped in a cloth with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on it

"We traders then decided to perform the monkey's last rites in a traditional way," he said.

Later, some village residents buried the carcass with full respect as per the traditions, he added.

In several parts of the country, monkeys are considered sacred for their association with Lord Hanuman.

In January, around 1,500 people had gathered for the funeral of a monkey in Rajgarh district. The funeral procession was held with hymns as people carry the bier to the cremation site. A youth named also shaved his head in keeping with Hindu rituals. The monkey was not a pet, but frequented the village.