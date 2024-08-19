Video: 4-Year-Old Girl Falls Off Cycle, Run Over By Car In Gujarat

The girl has been identified as Disha Patel.

A four-year-old girl was crushed to death by a car in Gujarat while she was out cycling in a residential society. The incident happened in a Sparsh Villa Society in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and was captured on CCTV.

In the video, the girl can be seen cycling inside the society premises. As soon as she sees a car approaching, she loses her balance and falls off the cycle. The car, however, doesn't stop and runs over the girl, reportedly killing her instantly.

In another freak incident, an 18-year-old man died after an air conditioner fell right on his head in Delhi on August 17. The incident happened last evening in the Doriwala area on Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta road at around 6:40 pm.

In a CCTV footage, 18-year-old Jitesh can be seen sitting on his scooter ready to go off as he is chatting with another boy, Pranshu, 17. As both of them exchange a hug, a window AC falls right on Jitesh's head from the second floor, killing him instantly. Pranshu was also injured in the accident.

A 26-year-old woman on her way to appear for a bank exam died on August 3 in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The woman was run over by a truck after the scooter she was riding pillion skidded, said police.

