Gujarat Teen, Who Failed In Class 10, Stuns Everyone With 35 Plane Models

Vadodara boy Prince Panchal, who failed in all subjects in Class 10, stunned everyone by making plane models using flex from the banners and hoardings.

Cities | | Updated: November 14, 2019 19:45 IST
Gujarat teen inscribed "Make In India" on all his plane models.


Vadodara: 

A 17-year-old boy made 35 lightweight indigenous plane models which can be operated using a Remote Control (RC). Prince Panchal, who failed in all subjects in Class 10, stunned everyone by making plane models using flex from the banners and hoardings.

"My grandfather inspired me to do so. I failed in all the six subjects in class 10 and was sitting idle at home. I have used flex in banners and hoardings which was installed outside my house for making these planes," he said.

"I take the cue from the internet. I have also posted all the videos of making planes on my YouTube channel ''Prince Panchal Maker'' he said.

The teen has inscribed "Make In India" on his plane models.

"I want to clear class 10 first. I feel heaviness in my head when I sit to study. People in my colony call me "Taare Zameen Par Wala Ladka" (Boy from "Taare Zameen Par"), he said.

Taare Zameen Par is a Bollywood movie where the protagonist has dyslexia and his teacher helped him uncover his hidden potential.



