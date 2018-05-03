Overcoming Depression, Uttarakhand Fruit Vendor All Set To Become A Lawyer

A bitter life event made Uttarakhand's Dharmendra Kumar stronger. From selling fruits on the roads of Haldwani, he is now all set to wear the lawyer's coat.A resident of Indira Nagar in Haldwani, Dharmendra is in the final semester at Rudrapur's Unity Law College and is anxiously waiting for his result this month."I sell fruits but also take out time for my studies. I can become a good lawyer," he told ANI.

Juggling between law studies and fruit selling, Dharmendra had to do the balancing act.



Originally from Uttra Pradesh's Fatehpur, Dharmendra told ANI that in 2012, he was embroiled in a case of harassment over dowry that plunged him into depression.



Not giving in to this bitter situation, he decided to pursue law to help bring speedy justice to others.

Dharmendra lives in Indira Nagar in Haldwani.

He enrolled in the law course in 2013 and laboriously worked towards fulfilling his responsibilities and also giving time to his studies.



"I just want to become a good lawyer and help others in getting justice easily," Dharmendra said.



Dharmendra's message is, nothing is impossible in this world if one puts mind and heart in it.