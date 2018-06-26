Serial Con Bride Shops On Groom's Money, Then Disappears. Arrested In UP

The con bride Rani has confessed to the crime.

A real-life incident in which a con bride dupes men of large sums of money on pretext of marriage seems straight out of a Bollywood movie.In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, a brother-sister duo have been caught for cheating families. Police said that the brother-sister duo would shortlist wealthy families from matrimonial ads and would call them. The brother, who goes by the name Pramod, would approach the groom's side playing the father with the proposal of her 'daughter' Rani's marriage.

After fixing a meeting with the family, he would call back saying that since he is out of town and instead of him (the father), the brother would be there along with Rani. After the girl is liked by the family members, they would do a small ring ceremony and "coax the groom's family to shop for the bride."



Around Rs 60,000 cash, jewellery, 17 mobile phones and two laptops have been recovered from them, a senior police official said.



The con bride Rani told news agency ANI that the families used to take her out for shopping of their own will and have duped 5-6 families from Bulandhshar, Meerut, Bareily, Muradabad and Shikarpur in the past.



The police also said that the complaint of a missing man, who was the latest prospective groom the duo conned, led them to the brother-sister duo.

"They took the man, who belongs to Ittawa, for shopping, asked him to withdraw Rs 60,000 from ATM and also shopped for jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from him. The man's brother filed a missing complaint with us. Tracking the man, we reached the con siblings and arrested them," the police officials said.

(With Inputs From ANI)



