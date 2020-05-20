6 Farmers Killed, 1 Injured In Truck Collision In UP's Etawah

Six farmers were killed and one person injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Six farmers were killed and one person was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district.

The farmers were going to the market when a truck they were traveling in collided with another in Friends Colony area on Tuesday night.

"The farmers were going to the market to sell jackfruit. The injured person has been admitted to Saifai Medical College," said senior police officer R Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths. He has directed authorities to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

The Samajwadi Party has also announced that it will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families.

Yesterday, eighteen migrant workers died in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar while they were trying to return to their homes amid a nationwide lockdown, according to officials.

Heartbreaking visuals have been capturing the misery of labourers and their families ever since countrywide shutdown left them jobless away from their homes. Many of them also died as they tried covering hundreds of kilometres on foot.