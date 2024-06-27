Upset Over Wife's 'Spending', UP Man Kills Her, Dumps Body In River

The body has been sent for post-mortem (Representational)

Suspecting an extramarital affair and angered by his wife's big spending habit, a man strangled her to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar. While the incident happened a week ago, the man was caught late last night while trying to dump her body in a river, said police.

The police acted on a tip about two men on their way to dump a body in a river and arrested the accused, Arbaaz, on the spot. However, his friend Shahrukh managed to flee. The police also recovered the woman's decapitated body in a sack.

The accused confessed to the crime and told police that he married Chahat, 21, eight months back without telling his family. He said Chahat hailed from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. They both were living together secretly in a rented house. However, Arbaaz suspected that Chahat had an extramarital affair and said she was also a big spender. Upset over this, he shared his ordeal with his friend Shahrukh and they both conspired to kill her.

Arbaaz told police that he strangled his wife to death and then slit her throat and cut her palms from wrists to make sure the body couldn't be identified. He and Shahrukh then packed the body in a sack and dumped it in a river.

However, when they went back to the river yesterday to see if the body had sunk, they found it floating because of the water hyacinth and decided to come back in the night to dump it further but were caught in the act.

While confessing to the crime, Arbaaz said that Chahat had an extramarital affair and he couldn't tolerate that and killed her.

The police have recovered the murder weapon and have seized the bike on which the accused went to dump the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation to arrest the other accused is on.

