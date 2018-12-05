UP Woman Who Was Set On Fire By 5 Men Dies Due To Burn Injuries

Before she died, she alleged the men poured kerosene on her and then set her on fire. (Representational)

A woman who was set on fire allegedly by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur in November for resisting sexual assault died due to her injuries on Tuesday, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman's mother, she was returning home on November 24 when the men attacked her in Shahjahanpur's Tilhar area.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Bareilly where died due to injuries yesterday.

Police said it has filed a case against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Before she died, she told a magistrate the names of the five men who had attacked her.

"The woman said that she was sexually assaulted by them when she was returning home. She also said in the statement to the magistrate that they had allegedly poured kerosene on her and then set her afire," a police statement said.

Her body has been sent for postmortem, the police said.

The National Human Rights Commission of India has reportedly sent a notice to the UP government over the incident.