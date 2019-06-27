UP Woman Allegedly Poisoned, Body Found In Hotel Room In Varanasi

"According to the register in the hotel, she was a student at Banaras Hindu University and came to meet her cousin," police officer Ankita Singh said.

Cities | | Updated: June 27, 2019 10:27 IST
Woman's body was found from a hotel room in Varanasi. (Representational Image)


Varanasi: 

A woman's body was found from a hotel room on Wednesday evening in Varanasi.

"According to the register in the hotel, she was a student at Banaras Hindu University and came to meet her cousin. Prima facie, the reason for death was poison," police officer Ankita Singh said.

More details of the case are awaited.
 



