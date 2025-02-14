UP Town Mourns Double Death: 35-Year-Old Dies Of Illness, Wife Hangs Self

The untimely death of Rupesh at 35 was meant to be shocking for his neighbours in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The world came crashing down for his wife, Reena, 32. And while their neighbours tried to console the 32-year-old woman who had just lost her husband, they were in for another shock: Reena died by suicide, not able to bear the loss, leaving behind a child about a year old. She was under mental stress over the past several months due to her husband's illness, the family suggests.

Jhalkari Nagar, a middle-class residential area in Firozabada, was home to Rupesh and Reena. One of their neighbours described them as a happy couple who were married just three years ago and even had a child.

Ram Gopal Yadav, the local councillor, said Rupesh had suffered a kidney failure and was unwell for a long time. He has been undergoing treatment and his family tried every remedy, said the councillor. But nothing worked.

Rupesh died Thursday.

The death led to deep shock to Reena. Her neighbours tried to console her, but she kept crying. She even refused to tend to her child who was weeping unaware of what had happened. She said that her husband's passing meant it was all over for her, the councillor said.

On Friday morning, when her neighbours knocked on Reena's door, they did not get an answer. They forced their way in to find her hanging from the ceiling.

"We returned last evening after cremating him (Rupesh). The next morning, his wife hanged herself. Perhaps, she could not handle the loss," Mr Yadav told reporters as Jhalkari Nagar remained shrouded in mourning.

On being informed, cops reached the house and sent the body for post-mortem.