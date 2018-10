A student in UP's Shamli has been arrested for thrashing his teacher in the classroom (Representational)

A college student and his three friends have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a teacher at Kandhla town in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said today.

The accused, Tanvir, along with his friends barged into the classroom and assaulted the teacher on Monday, police officer Sunil Dutt said.

An FIR was registered against the four on a complaint by college principal Udeybir Singh. All the accused have been arrested, he said.

Tanvir has also been expelled from the college, Mr Dutt added.