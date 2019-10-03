UP Man Has All Organs On Wrong Side

Jamaluddin's heart is on the right side while his liver on the left. (Representational image)

Jamaluddin, a resident of Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, looks normal at first glance but he is not.

All the organs in his body are placed on the wrong side -- his heart is on the right side while his liver and gall bladder are on the left.

The matter came to light recently when Jamaluddin complained of stomach ache and was taken to a doctor in Gorakhpur. The doctor was shocked to see the x-ray and ultrasound reports of Jamaluddin.

Dr Shashikant Dixit, who is a bariatric laparoscopic surgeon, said, "We found stones in his gall bladder. But it is extremely difficult to take out the stones if the gall bladder is located on the left side. We had to take the help of three dimensional laparoscopic machines to perform the surgery."

Jamaluddin is now on the road to recovery.

Dr Dixit said the first such case of all the organs on the wrong side of the body had come to light in 1643. The treatment of such persons is difficult, especially when surgery is required.

