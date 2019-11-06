UP Man Arrested For Posting 'Objectionable' Photo Of PM On Social Media

The man posted the picture on WhatsApp and Facebook. (Representational)

A scrap dealer was arrested in Noida on Wednesday for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the police said.

Raja alias Javed posted the picture on WhatsApp and Facebook, the police said.

"A complaint was filed against the accused on Monday. He was arrested around 1.30 pm today," an official said.

The mobile phone used by him for uploading the picture has been seized and he has been remanded in judicial custody by a local court, the official added.

When asked about the complainant in the case, an official said his identity was being guarded as it was a sensitive issue.

