UP Cop Suspended After Labourer Dies In Fire At Firecracker Unit

A police sub-inspector was suspended in connection with the death of a labourer in a blaze at an illegal firecracker storage unit in Shamli district, an official said on Sunday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters here that Sub-Inspector Anirudh Kumar was suspended for dereliction of duty.

Kartari Devi (75) was killed in the fire at the storage unit inside a house in Anand Nagar locality.

The SP said the body of the woman labourer was retrieved after the fire was doused on Saturday.

