Udaipur Man Blows Himself Up Using A Detonator After Wife Leaves Him

A man from Udaipur, Rajasthan blew up himself using a detonator after his wife left him following an argument.



The man, identified as Vinod Mehra, blew himself up on Sunday after his wife left around five days ago.



The police are conducting an investigation. Circle Officer of Govardhan Vilas police station, Bhawani Singh confirmed the news.





"We got the information that a man has blown himself up using a detonator. We have sent the body for post-mortem. We are investigating the matter," Mr Singh said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is conducting the investigation.

