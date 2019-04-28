Two Powerful Bombs Buried To Target Security Forces Found In Jharkhand

The area where the IEDs were recovered come under Chatra Lok Sabha seat. (Representational)

Security forces on Saturday recovered two powerful IEDs buried under Panki-Balumath road near Jotang village in Palamau district, a senior police officer said.

The Maoists buried the IEDs two feet beneath the road to target the security forces, senior police official Inderjit Mahata said. He said the Maoists used 20 kg milk cans to stuff the explosives.

Chatra, Palamau and Lohardaga Lok Sabha constituencies go to polls on April 29.

