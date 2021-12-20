Two Arrested With Marijuana Worth Rs 1.36 Crore In Maharashtra: Police

Further probe is underway.

Two persons have been arrested in possession of 626 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1.36 crore on the intervening night of December 18-19 at police checkpoint Vijapur highway, informed Solapur police.

"Two cars were going from Karnataka to Satara via Solapur. Solapur Police had put up a checkpoint on the Vijapur highway, seeing the blockade, the drivers of both the cars left their cars on the road and started running away. Police took vehicles under their custody and also arrested both the drivers. On inspection of their cars, we found more than 20 sacks of marijuana in the cars," Harish Baijal, Solapur senior police official said.

Cases have been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police are trying to ascertain the city in Karnataka from where the accused started their journey.

Further probe is underway. More details are awaited.