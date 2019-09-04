Two Men Killed In Road Accident After Run Over By Pick-Up Van In UP

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. (Representational)

Two men returning from a funeral on a motorcycle died after they were run over by a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Dullahapur village on Tuesday evening, Burhkurha senior officer Mahipal Pathak said.

He said Surendra Ram (45) and Jawahir Ram (46) were run over by the pick-up van after they fell from the bike while trying to avoid collision with another motorcycle at Sonhara turn.

Both died while they were being taken to a hospital, Mr Pathak said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

