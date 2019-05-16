Two Charred To Death After Tractor-Trolley Catches Fire In Rajasthan

A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver (Representational)

Two persons were charred to death and another was injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in caught fire in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, the police said today.

Passengers travelling in the tractor-trolley were heading to Chittorgarh from Kapasan when it overturned near Kesarkhedi crossing and caught fire.

Two persons were burnt alive while another sustained injuries. The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Station House Officer at Kapasan police station Babulal Regar said.

He said the bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem. A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver and further investigation in the matter is on.

For more Cities news, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.