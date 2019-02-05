Two Border Security Force Officials Injured After Colleague Fires At Them

The accused was taken into custody after BSF authorities informed the police. (Representational)

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured after their colleague fired at them with his service rifle in an outpost in Rajasthan's Barmer district, the police said today.

Head Constable M Prakash and Constable Purshottam Kumar were admitted to a hospital following the incident on Monday night. Their condition is stable.

The accused, Constable Vimal Kumar, was annoyed with one of his superior officers and opened fire at Prakash and Purshottam Kumar in BSF's Deepla outpost with his Insas rifle, Superintendent of Police of Barmer, Rashi Dogra, said.

Vimal Kumar was taken into custody after BSF authorities informed the police about the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant sections against the accused at a local police station.