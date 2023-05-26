Two Beat Man To Death And Throw Body Out Of Apartment Window, Arrested

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death and throwing his body from the second floor of a residential building in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sonarpada area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a senior inspector at Manpada police station said.

The accused attacked the victim Rajesh Ramvriksha Sahani (38) with sticks in their apartment following a dispute and kicked him to death, he said.

The duo then threw the victim's body from the window of their second floor flat in order to destroy evidence. The body was later discovered by other residents in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the accused have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)