The baby girls are under the supervision of district children welfare committee. (Representational)

Two female children, aged one and two, were found abandoned at a platform of Muzaffarnagar railway station last evening, Government Railway Police (GRP) said in Muzaffarnagar.

The children were admitted in a district hospital as their condition was not well, GRP SHO Avatar Singh said.

They were under the supervision of district children welfare committee, he added.

Chief Medical Officer Dr P S Mishra said that the doctors are attending the children.

Police said that investigations are on.