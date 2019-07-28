Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 1 Crore In Gujarat

The duo were found to be carrying the brown sugar and arrested. (Representational)

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly possessing one kg brown sugar worth Rs one crore from Mandvi in Kutch district of Gujarat,the ATS said today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths intercepted a motorcycle carrying Raja Abdul Sattar and Umar Hussain near Mandvi.

The duo were found to be carrying the brown sugar and arrested.

An adulterated form of Heroin, brown sugar is a semi-synthetic opioid derived from the morphine extracted from poppy plants.

