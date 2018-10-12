Two Arrested For Alleged Gang Rape Of School Girl In Maharashtra

An all-party Bandh was organised in Arni, Yavatmal today to protest against the crime. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra for allegedly raping a minor girl in February this year, the police said today.

While Sheikh Sohel Sheikh Sajid (20) was arrested after the girl's parents lodged the complaint two days ago, another youth, a minor, was caught and sent to the children's observation home, a police officer said.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered in this regard, said Arni police station officer Yashwant Bawiskar.

The victim studies in Class 9 and parents said in the complaint that she was gang-raped by five persons in February.

The accused also shot a video of the act and later threatened to upload it on social media if she went to the police, the family said.

Mr Bawiskar said that police were investigating if more people (apart from the two accused who have been held) were involved in the crime.

An all-party Bandh was organised in Arni town, near Yavatmal today to protest against the crime and seek immediate arrest of other suspects.