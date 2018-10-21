Tribal Sarpanch Killed With Arrows, Stones In Madhya Pradesh

Nine arrows were shot at the face and back of the sarpanch killing him instantly (File)

A tribal sarpanch was today killed after being attacked with arrows and stones in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accused shot nine arrows at the face and back Balwari Kala panchayat sarpanch Najru Adivasi (35), killing him instantly, said Gandhwani police station in charge Nanuram Verma.

"The sarpanch was strolling outside his home in Bhutiapura village on Sunday evening when the incident happened. The assailants, numbering around six, escaped and efforts are on to arrest them," Mr Verma said, adding that an old enmity was possibly the cause of the killing.