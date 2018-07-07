Tribal Couple Killed In Jharkhand For Allegedly Practicing Black Magic

The bodies of the victims buried in a jungle were recovered by police (Representational)

A tribal couple was today hacked to death for allegedly practising black magic and buried in a jungle in Palamau district, a senior police officer said.

Three persons were arrested based on a complaint registered by the victims' son, while search was on to apprehend two others, SP Indrajeet Mahatha said.

The accused dragged the couple out of their Sarguja village house and took them to a jungle 10 kms away, where they killed them with a sharp weapon, he said, adding, they then buried the bodies there.

The victims' son has also lodged a complaint against six others for allegedly being involved in the killing of Indradev Oraon and his wife Sukani Devi, the SP said.

Police have recovered the bodies, Mr Mahatha said.