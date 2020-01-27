Tiger Kills 35-Year-Old Man, His Cow In Madhya Pradesh

The incident happened in Akamaniha village close to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, an official said.

The man was grazing his cow near the forest when a tiger attacked them: Official

Umaria, Madhya Pradesh:

A tiger mauled to death a man and his cow in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, a forest department official said.

The incident happened in Akamaniha village, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, close to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, he added.

"Narbad Singh (35) was grazing his cow near the forest when a tiger attacked them. Before villagers could come to their rescue, the tiger had killed them both. It fled into the forest after a crowd descended on the spot," said Nourojabad police station inspector Rakesh Uike.

