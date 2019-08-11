3 Including Two Students Die After Car Hits Motorcycle In Uttar Pradesh

The car was seized from the spot and driver managed to flee, police said. (Representational)

Three persons, including two boys, were killed after a car hit their motorcycle, the police said today.

The accident took place on Saturday night at Kadam Chauraha, when Satish Gupta (45) was coming to Bairia along with his son Sahil (14) and his son's classmate Ayush Kushwaha (13) on a motorcycle, senior police official Sanjay Yadav said.

They were hit by the car and died on the spot, the ASP added.

While the car was seized from the spot, its driver managed to flee, the officer added.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said.

