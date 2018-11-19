Three Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarkashi

A man and a woman died on the spot, while another man succumbed to his injuries at a community health centre, said Purola police station incharge Ravi Prasad Kavi.

Cities | | Updated: November 19, 2018 15:04 IST
The car was on its way to Dehradun-Purola when it lost control and fell into a gorge. (Representational)

Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand: 

At least three people were killed when a car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi today, a day after 14 people were killed in a bus accident in the district.

The car was on its way to Dehradun from Purola when it apparently lost control on the Naugaon-Purola road and fell into a gorge, the police said.

A man and a woman died on the spot, while another man succumbed to his injuries at a community health centre, said Purola police station incharge Ravi Prasad Kavi.

Those dead have been identified as Rina (50),  her son, Chirag (26), and Nitin (27), he said.

On Sunday, 14 people were killed and as many injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 150-metre deep gorge near Damta, an official had said.

