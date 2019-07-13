Three Killed, 8 Hurt In Bus-Dumper Collision In UP's Shahjahanpur

Three killed in car-dumper collision in Shahajahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Image)

Three persons were killed and eight others suffered serious injuries when the private bus they were travelling in collided with a dumper in Shahjahanpur this morning, police said.

The private double-decker bus, travelling from Dehradun to Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kehri district of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident near a jungle in the morning, senior police officer Aparna Gautam said

In the accident, Ramcharan (30) died on the spot while Fakhruddin (50) and another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police officer said.

The eight injured persons were taken to the district hospital, she said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.



Saturday's accident comes days after a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fell off a bridge in Agra on the Yamuna Expressway.

Twenty-nine persons were killed and 18 injured after the state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on July 8.

