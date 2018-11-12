Three Gunmen Loot Rs 16.2 Lakh From Petrol Pump Manager In Bihar

Efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the miscreants, police said. (Representational)

Three bike-borne gunmen looted more than Rs. 16 lakh from a manager of a petrol pump in Bhagalpur district on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred at Majrohi village under the jurisdiction of Pirpainty police station when the manager of the petrol pump was about to go to a bank to deposit the money, the police said.

The robbers held Vikas Kumar Singh, the manager of the petrol pump, at gunpoint and looted Rs. 16.2 lakh from him, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kahalgaon, Dilnawaz Ahmad said.

Vibhuti Goswami, the ruling JD(U)'s Bhagalpur district president is the owner of the pump, Mr Ahmad said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identities of the miscreants the SDPO said, adding, raids are on to nab the culprits.

