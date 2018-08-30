Three AK-47 Rifles Seizes As Bihar Police Bust Gunrunning Racket

The recovered items included three AK-47 rifles and 30 magazines (Representational)

Police in Bihar's Munger today claimed to have busted a gunrunning racket with the arrest of one person from whose possession three automatic rifles, hundreds of ammunition and spare parts used in the assault weapon were recovered.

According to Superintendent of Police (Munger), Babu Ram, acting on a tip-off a police party conducted a raid in Jubilee Well locality of Jamalpur town in the district where they arrested one Mohd Imran Alam who was carrying a bag and a blanket inside which the items were concealed.

The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, 30 magazines, seven pistons and other parts used in assembling the weapon, the SP said adding that during interrogation, Alam said that he had brought the weapons from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and was intending to sell these locally.

A case has been lodged against the arrested accused under the Arms Act and steps would be taken to ensure speedy trial, the SP said.