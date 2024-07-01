They Burst Crackers To Celebrate India's T20 Win. It Killed A 5-Year-Old

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

As firecrackers were being burst to celebrate India's nail-biting win in the final of the T20 World Cup, a piece of steel pierced into a five-year-old's boy's stomach in Madhya Pradesh, killing him.

The incident was reported from Jabalpur, some 300 km from capital Bhopal, on Sunday.

Deepak Thakur and his friends decided to cover a firecracker with a steel glass, thinking that it would fly off. However, when it burst, the glass exploded into many pieces. One of those pieces pierced into the stomach of the boy, who was standing at a distance.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

More details are awaited.