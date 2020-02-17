Thane: Man, Wife Arrested For Abusing, Assaulting Traffic Cop

A couple was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane for allegedly abusing and manhandling a traffic policeman at a junction, an official said on Sunday.

Sagar Bhoir and his wife Vaishali were arguing with another car driver on Saturday when the constable intervened, he said.

"Sagar and Vaishali Bhoir abused and manhandled the police personnel. The accused had also kept an iron rod with him. They were arrested under sections 353 (assault on public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC," the Narpoli police station official said.